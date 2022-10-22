Habs top pick Juraj Slafkovsky will miss Saturday's game against the Stars with an upper-body injury

Rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will miss Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury.

Slafkovsky did not take part in the Habs's morning practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. A Canadiens spokesperson said the Slovakian was injured in the last game and will be re-evaluated daily.

Slafkovsky scored his first career NHL goal in his fifth game at the Bell Centre on Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

Juraj Slafkovsky a subi une blessure au haut du corps. Il est évalué au jour le jour.



Juraj Slafkovksy is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2022

At age 18 years and 204 days, he became the fourth youngest player in team history to score his first career goal behind Mario Tremblay (18 years, 75 days), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (18 years, 118 days) and Claude Lemieux (18 years, 141 days).

Slafkovsky also became the youngest Slovak-born player in NHL history to score his first career goal. That mark was previously held by Marian Gaborik (18 years, 235 days, October 6, 2000).

The Canadiens (3-2-0) will go into the game against the Stars (3-0-1) looking for their third straight win and fourth in as many outings in front of their home fans.