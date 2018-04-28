

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens have a silver lining after their historically bad season, as the team will pick third at this year’s NHL Draft.

The Buffalo Sabres, the worst team during the NHL's regular season, will pick first overall while the Carolina Hurricanes will go second.

The announcement was made during the second intermission of Game Two between the San Jose Sharks and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

All 15 teams that didn’t make this year’s playoffs were entered into the draft lottery.

Going into the lottery, the Canadiens, who finished 27th in the league during the regular season, had a 9.5 per cent chance at the first overall pick.

The Sabres are expected to pick Swedish defensive phenom Rasmus Dahlin.

The last time the Canadiens selected third was in 2012, when they took forward Alex Galchenyuk.

The rest of the teams in the lottery will draft in the following order:

15 – Florida Panthers

14 – Philadelphia Flyers (pick acquired from St. Louis Blues)

13 – Dallas Stars

12 – New York Islanders (pick acquires from Calgary Flames)

11 – New York Islanders

10 – Edmonton Oilers

9 – New York Rangers

8 – Chicago Blackhawks

7 – Vancouver Canucks

6 – Detroit Red Wings

5 – Arizona Coyotes

4 – Ottawa Senators