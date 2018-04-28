

The Montreal Canadiens have a silver lining after their historically bad season, as the team will pick in the top three at this year’s NHL Draft.

All 15 teams that didn’t make this year’s playoffs were entered into the draft lottery. The Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes were selected to have the first choices in June’s draft.

How those three teams will pick will be announced during the second intermission of Game Two between the San Jose Sharks and Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Going into the lottery, the Canadiens, who finished 27th in the league during the regular season, had a 9.5 per cent chance at the first overall pick.

Whoever drafts first is expected to pick Swedish defensive phenom Rasmus Dahlin.

The rest of the teams in the lottery will draft in the following order:

15 – Florida Panthers

14 – Philadelphia Flyers (pick acquired from St. Louis Blues)

13 – Dallas Stars

12 – New York Islanders (pick acquires from Calgary Flames)

11 – New York Islanders

10 – Edmonton Oilers

9 – New York Rangers

8 – Chicago Blackhawks

7 – Vancouver Canucks

6 – Detroit Red Wings

5 – Arizona Coyotes

4 – Ottawa Senators