Habs to honour veteran defender P.K. Subban before Jan. 12 game

The Montreal Canadiens will honour their former blueliner P.K. Subban prior to their game against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 12.

Subban himself will be at the Bell Centre for the team’s “P.K. Subban Homecoming” ceremony.

He will also meet fans at the Tricolore Sports merch store, the team wrote in a Monday press release, adding that details would be released as the event draws closer.

"We are thrilled to welcome P.K. back to his first NHL home this January," said Canadiens president Geoff Molson in the release. "We look forward to giving our fans a chance to celebrate his career and the impact he had -- and continues to have -- on the Montreal community.

Montreal Canadiens' P.K. Subban celebrates after scoring against the Ottawa Senators' during first period of game five first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, May 9, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“Whether it's kids on local minor hockey teams choosing to wear No. 76, or the number of fans we see on any given night at the Bell Centre who still proudly wear their Subban jerseys,” he wrote, “you don't have to go far to understand the influence P.K. had on the popularity of the sport in Quebec."

Subban announced he would retire from the team after seven seasons in Montreal. During his 434 played games, Subban scored 63 goals and 278 points.

He was also the recipient of the 2013 Norris Trophy for community impact through the P.K. Subban Foundation, and with contributions to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban, centre, smiles as he poses for the cameras following a press conference at the Children's Hospital in Montreal, Wednesday, September 16, 2015, where he announced that his foundation would pledge $10-million to the hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes