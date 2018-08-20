

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens traded one former first round pick for another on Monday, acquiring forward Hunter Shinkaruk from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Kerby Rychel.

Rychel, the nineteenth overall pick in the 2013 draft, was acquired by the Canadiens last year as part of the deal that sent Tomas Plekanec to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In four games played for the Habs, he scored a goal and an assist, and added another eight goals and four assists in 16 games played for the Laval Rocket.

Shinkaruk was drafted twenty-fourth overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, he’s posted 149 points, including 75 goals, in 251 AHL games. Last year, playing for Calgary farm team the Stockton Heat, he scored 17 goals and 15 assists in 63 games.

In 15 NHL games, Shinkaruk has scored two goals and two assists.