MONTREAL -- It took a few days, but Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin dipped his toes into the free agency waters on Monday, signing forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year contract.

The 28-year-old Toffoli is fresh off a season that saw him finishing by putting up 10 points in 10 games for the Vancouver Canucks, including six goals. Prior to that, he posted 34 points in 58 games for the Los Angeles Kings, the team that drafted him.

Through his career, the right-shooting right winger has shown some offensive flash, posting a career year in 2015-16, when he scored 31 goals and 27 assists. In total, Toffoli has scored 145 goals and 155 assists in 525 career NHL games.

According to the Canadiens, Toffoli's deal comes with an average salary of $4.25 million.

The addition of Toffoli follows other shakeups to the Canadiens lineup. Bergevin traded forward Max Domi to Columbus for winger Josh Anderson, which followed the trade that brought in backup goalie Jake Allen. The club has made other, smaller moves, such as buying out Karl Alzner's contract, re-signing Jeff Petry to a four-year extension and acquiring defenceman Joel Edmundson from Carolina.