Featured Video
Habs sign forward Paul Byron to four-year contract extension
Paul Byron, an Ottawa native, was one of four players to play in all 82 games with Montreal in 2017-18. (Photo courtesy of NHL.com)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 12:23PM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with forward Paul Byron.
The deal, which has an average annual value of US$3.4 million, was announced Sunday.
Byron, 29, had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games with the Canadiens last season and ranked second on the team in goals.
The Ottawa native was one of four players to play in all 82 games with Montreal in 2017-18.
Byron was selected in the sixth round, 179th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2007 NHL draft, and was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens from Calgary on Oct. 6, 2015.
Latest Montreal News
- A distinctly Quebec affair: The province's election is like nowhere else in Canada
- Montreal hosts historic summit of female foreign ministers
- Backpacks, jewelry, and a wheelchair: A look inside the STM's lost and found
- Habs sign forward Paul Byron to four-year contract extension
- Twin tornadoes damage dozens of homes, wipe out power across Ottawa-Gatineau