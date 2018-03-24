Habs sign forward Hayden Verbeek to three year contract
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 10:06PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 25, 2018 10:19AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have signed a three-year deal with free agent Hayden Verbeek, which will come into effect early next season.
The organization announced the news Saturday night as the club faced the Washington Capitals at the Bell Center.
Verbeek of Kingston, Ont., is in his fifth season with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, in the Ontario Hockey League, with whom he is currently playing the first round of the playoffs against the Saginaw Spirit.
He will remain with the team for the duration of the elimination round.
In 67 games this season, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward scored 61 points, including 30 goals.
The 20-year-old is the nephew of former professional hockey player Pat Verbeek, who has played more than 1,400 games in the NHL. He has donned the New Jersey Devils, Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings.
