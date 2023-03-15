Habs sign defenceman Jayden Struble to 2-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Jayden Struble to a two-year entry-level contract.

General manager Kent Hughes made the announcement in a press release Wednesday morning.

Struble also signed a deal with the Laval Rocket to finish the season in the American Hockey League.

The deal will pay Struble $775,000 in salary per NHL season and includes a $92,500 signing bonus each year. He will earn $70,000 per season in the AHL.

The 21-year-old, 6'0", 205-pound defenseman has scored one goal and added 11 assists in 31 games this season with the Northeastern University Huskies in the NCAA Hockey East Conference.

Struble has totaled 48 points on nine goals and 39 assists in 104 games at the collegiate level.

A native of Cumberland, Rhode Island, Struble was selected by the Habs in the second round (46th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

