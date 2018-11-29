

The Canadian Press





With the Habs looking to end a five-game losing streak, the team was given some much needed good news on Thursday as Paul Byron seems to be close to a return.

The speedy forward was on the ice during the morning practice in Brossard, skating on a line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Arrturi Lehkonen.

His return bumped Charles Hudon, who practiced on a line with Matthew Peca and Nikita Scherbak.

Byron hasn’t played since Oct. 30, when he suffered a lower-body injury during a game against the Dallas Stars. He’s posted four goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

The other three lines stayed the same, including the trio of Kenny Agostino, Michael Chaput and Nicolas Deslauriers, the latter skating without a full-face mask for the first time since suffering a facial injury during the preseason.

On defence, Brett Kulak replaced David Schlemko on the top pairing with Shea Weber. Schlemko instead lined up with Jeff Petry while Victor Mete was with Xavier Ouellett.

The Canadiens have some time off, with no games until the weekend’s back-to-back matches against the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks.