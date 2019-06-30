Featured Video
Habs send Shaw back to Blackhawks for package of draft picks
Montreal Canadiens right wing Andrew Shaw celebrates scoring against Detroit Red Wings (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 5:10PM EDT
Andrew Shaw is a Hab no more.
The tough forward was sent to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for three draft picks – a second round and seventh round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a third-round pick in 2021.
The Canadiens also sent a seventh round pick in 2021 in the deal.
In three seasons with the Habs, Shaw posted 41 goals and 96 points in 182 games. Last season he scored a career high 47 points, including 19 goals, in 63 games.
Shaw was drafted by the Blackhawks 139th overall in the 2011 draft. The Habs acquired him for two second-round picks during the 2016 draft.
The move comes a day before the start of NHL free agency.
