MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens sent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the Laval Rocket in the American League Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old Finn has six goals and two assists in 36 games this season with the Habs.

Kotkaniemi made his debut with the Habs last season after being selected third in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

He has 17 goals and 25 assists in 115 NHL games, as well as 49 penalty minutes.

Kotkaniemi missed eight games in early December due to a concussion.

The Pori, Finland native was sidelined during Thursday night's game against the Sabers in Buffalo.

