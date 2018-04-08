

The Canadian Press





With the Canadiens’ season at a disappointing end, the club reassigned three players to the AHL’s Laval Rocket on Sunday.

Forwards Michael McCarron and Kerby Rychel, as well as defenceman Brett Lernout, were sent down to play the remaining Rocket games.

All three players played for both the Rocket and Habs this season. McCarron earned his first NHL point of the year during Saturday night’s finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs, assisting on a Daniel Carr goal.

The Canadiens lost 4-2.

Rychel played in the Habs’ last four games, posting a goal and an assist.

Lernout had two stints with the NHL team this year, including the final 15 games. During that time, he posted a single assist.