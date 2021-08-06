MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens bolstered their goaltending depth on Friday, re-signing prospect Michael McNiven to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Habs seem set at the goalie position, with Carey Price and Jake Allen both returning next year. The Habs pulled a risky move during the recent Seattle Kraken expansion draft, exposing Price and his hefty contract while opting to protect Allen, but the move ultimately paid off, as the incoming club opted to select defenceman Cale Fleury.

Still, despite the seemingly solid duo, the Canadiens depth in net might not be as solid as it appears. Price recently underwent hip surgery, though the team said he will be ready for the regular season. And the team lost Charlie Lindgren to the St. Louis Blues during the off season.

The 24-year-old McNiven has ping-ponged through the minor leagues since the Canadiens signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Since then, he's split time between the Canadiens' AHL affiliate Laval Rocket and various ECHL teams and seems likely to play backup to Cayden Primeau for the Rocket in the coming season.

Last season, he made 13 starts for the Rocket, posting a 7-3-3 record with a 2.59 goals against average and .895 save percentage with one shutout.

According to a statement from the Habs, McNiven will be paid $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL.