MONTREAL -- Forward Paul Byron was waived by the Montreal Canadiens in hopes he could join the reserve (taxi) squad, the team announced Sunday at noon.

Byron, a French-speaking Ontarian, has amassed three assists in 14 games so far this season with the Habs. He also has a plus-2 differential, with two penalty minutes.

The 31-year-old from Ottawa made 15 appearances on the ice for a total of 12:20 of playing time on Saturday night against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Byron is in his sixth campaign with Habs. He scored 89 goals and collected 99 assists in 462 regular-season NHL games with the Buffalo Sabers, Calgary Flames and the Canadiens.

He was selected in the sixth round, 179th overall, by the Sabers in the 2007 NHL Draft.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.