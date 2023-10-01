Habs place four players on waivers, trim roster to 33

The Montreal Canadiens reduced their roster to 33 players Saturday after facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth of their six scheduled preparatory games.

Five additional players were cut after the 3-1 loss to the Leafs: defensemen David Reinbacher and William Trudeau, goaltender Jakub Dobes and forwards Sean Farrell and Riley Kidney.

Reinbacher, selected fifth overall by the Habs in last June's draft, has been loaned to HC Kloten in the Swiss league.

The 18-year-old Austrian took part in two preparatory games and showed great maturity in his skills.

The Canadiens had begun the cleanup earlier on Saturday. Four players who were cut from the roster were put up for grabs: forwards Lucas Condotta and Mitchell Stephens, as well as defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Brady Keeper.

They will be traded to the Laval Rocket if not claimed. The other NHL teams have until 2 p.m. Sunday to claim any players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2023.