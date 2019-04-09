

CTV Montreal





For the third time in four years the Canadiens cleaned out their lockers after failing to make the playoffs.

The Canadiens were officially eliminated on Friday when the Columbus Blue Jackets won in New York City.

The elimination left the Habs free to experiment in their final game of the season and so they did, letting rookie Ryan Poehling play his debut NHL game which ended up being spectacular as he scored a hat trick.

Team captain Shea Weber said the end of the season will hurt later in the week as other teams continue to play.

"You never want to be going home this early and I thought we did a lot of good things this season and deserved a better fate, but I think the team is heading in the right direction and we should do better next season," said Weber.

Carey Price, who set a record this season for having the most wins as a Canadiens goaltender, was also subdued on Monday.

"Obviously I had a lot of milestones this season so it was a really fun season in that sense, but at the end of the day with all that accomplishment and all that success we still fell short, so still really disappointing," said Price.

Other players said the team as a whole made mistakes but they are going to focus on improvements.

Jeff Petry thinks the young players on the team will only benefit from this season's competitive atmosphere

"That's huge to be in an environment where the team's playing well, you're competing, you're in a tight race for the playoffs. To be in an environment like that as opposed to being out of it in January, I can tell you from experience it's very beneficial and I think we all take that and use that to our advantage to push forward," he said.