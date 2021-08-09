MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have hired Adam Douglas as the team's director of sport science and performance.

Douglas was previously Hockey Canada's manager of sport performance for the men's national teams, as well as head of the high performance department for the women's teams.

He replaces Pierre Allard, who left his position with the Habs to become an assistant coach with the Munich Red Bull in Germany.

The Canadiens have appointed Adam Douglas as Director of Sports Science and Performance.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/dbSjlPbsAD — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 9, 2021

In addition to his duties with Hockey Canada, Douglas also worked in applied sport scientist with the Catapult Sports agency.

His focus was to help hockey clients ensure their wearable technology was maximized, as well as further stimulate the research and innovation of wearable technology devices in sport.

A Mississauga, Ont. native, Douglas also worked with the Ottawa Senators in 2008-09, designing and overseeing in-season and off-season individualized strength and conditioning programs for all team members.

He also supervised and coached players training in the Ottawa area during the off-season.