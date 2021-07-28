MONTREAL -- At noon, National Hockey League teams will have the opportunity to sign free agent players who are without a contract for the upcoming season.

Montreal Canadien fan-favourite and playoff pizza delivery man Phillip Danault may be one of those swapping sweaters along with other high-profile players.

The list of free agents includes goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Frederik Andersen, defencemen Ryan Suter, David Savard and Alec Martinez, as well as forwards Nick Foligno, David Krejci, Gabriel Landeskog and Cedric Paquette.

Tomas Tatar, Eric Staal, Jon Merrill and Corey Perry are also on the list and could be leaving the Habs.

The first player to join the Habs came from the team that just defeated Montreal in the Stanley Cup final.

Defenceman David Savard is leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning and joining the Habs for four years. The contract will net Savard an average salary of $3,5 million per year.

David Savard signs with the Montreal Canadiens, 4 years, $3.5M AAV@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

In the ongoing saga involving no. 31 draft pick Logan Mailloux, is believed that the Canadiens will issue a statement Wednesday regarding the controversy surrounding their pick.



Mailloux, 18, was charged and fined in Sweden for sharing explicit sexual photos without the consent of the woman in the pictures.

From Belle River, Ont. Mailloux was on loan from Ontario Hockey League's London Knights when the incident occurred late last year.

Multiple sponsors including La Cage, Saint-Hubert, Desjardins and Jean Coutu said already that they are reviewing their relationship with the team.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added his voice to those upset at the pick, with the "life-long Habs fan" saying he was "deeply disappointed with their decision" and that the team "has a lot of explaining to do."

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.