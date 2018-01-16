

The Canadian Press





When the Montreal Canadiens took to the ice at their Brossard practice facility on Tuesday, Jacob De La Rose found himself between Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin.

The line was part of a juggling act by coach Claude Julien in the wake of Monday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. By the end of that game, Drouin had been centering Galchenyuk and Nicolas Deslauriers.

At practice, Deslauriers found himself back on the fourth line, next to Byron Froese and Daniel Carr.

In 25 games this season, De La Rose has just one goal and three assists. Galchenyuk has two goals and two assists in his last three games, while Drouin ended a 13-game goalless streak against the Islanders.

Other lines included Paul Byron between Max Pacioretty and Charles Hudon while Tomas Plekanec centred Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher.

Forward Ales Hemsky, who hasn’t played since Oct. 20 due to a concussion, wore a grey no-contact sweater.

The Canadiens will take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Logan Shaw, who was picked up on waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, will join up with his new team in Boston.