Habs looks to the future as disappointing season comes to an end
Friday was locker clean-out day for the Montreal Canadiens. The team was eliminated from playoff contention in late March in a season that left the team battered and bruised.
Much of the starting line-up ended up in the press box, including Brendan Gallagher, who broke his ankle twice.
"Blocked a shot, broke my ankle. By all accounts, it was healed, but it wasn't. Then I broke it in the same place shortly after," the forward said.
"I was playing with a broken foot, you start to compensate in different ways and you're skating with a limp," said forward Sean Monahan.
The only Hab to make it through all 82 games was Nick Suzuki. The 24-year-old is wrapping up his first season as captain — the youngest ever in Canadiens history.
"I learned a lot this year, I know I can be better in that role," he said Friday.
"Just being more comfortable speaking up with the room. I haven't had that responsibility in a little bit. As the year when on, I felt better."
Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki speaks to reporters during an end of season media availability in Brossard, Que., Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
It was Martin St-Louis' first full season as head coach and for 14 of his players, their first time ever in the NHL, putting some older teammates in new roles.
"Last year in Pittsburgh, I was still one of the young guys on the team. All of sudden being looked at as a leader," said defenceman Mike Matheson.
For the Pointe-Claire native, even though his season is over it's still surreal.
"My son, whenever he sees the Habs logo, he just says "dada" and points to it. That's always kind of a weird moment. I've spent my whole life idolizing this team," Matheson said.
After finishing 28th in the league, however, there are questions about the team's future. Paul Byron, 34, missed the entire year due to injury. After 12 years in the NHL, he said it hurts to walk for more than 40 minutes and he can barely play with his kids.
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron speaks to reporters during an end of season media availability in Brossard, Que., on Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
"They ask, 'Why aren't you in? Why are you always upstairs?' It's been hard on them," Byron said.
"I think if I had known last year would be my last game, things could have played out differently. I never had that last moment of putting on the gear the last time."
Jonathan Drouin's contract is up, and so is Cole Caufield's. Both say they want to stay.
"Obviously, I'd love to be here. I want to be here, and it will get done when it does," Caufield said.
Montreal Canadiens player Cole Caufield speaks to reporters during an end of season media availability in Brossard, Que., Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
But now, all eyes turn to the draft, where Connor Bedard is expected to go first overall.
With Thursday night's loss against the Boston Bruins, the Canadiens have an 8.5 per cent chance of getting the top choice.
