Habs' Kotkaniemi undergoes surgery on left knee
Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates Artturi Lehkonen, left, and Charles Hudon as they face the New Jersey Devils during third period pre-season NHL hockey action Monday, September 17, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 7:36PM EDT
Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday and the team said the procedure shouldn't interfere with his off-season training.
"It was a chronic, minor injury that did not stop him from playing this past season," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "Jesperi will remain in Montreal for the coming weeks to complete his rehabilitation program with our team's medical staff."
The 18-year-old Finn had 11 goals and 34 points in 79 games in his rookie NHL season in 2018-19.
The Canadiens selected Kotkaniemi third overall in the 2018 NHL draft.
