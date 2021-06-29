MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens are hoping to get approval from Quebec's public health department to welcome 10,500 fans in the seats for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens' executive vice-president and chief commercial officer France Margaret Bélanger confirmed the news in a video conference on Tuesday.

France Margaret Bélanger s’adresse aux médias via Zoom en direct.



France Margaret Bélanger is addressing the media live via Zoom.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/YFQp1RHdo3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 29, 2021

Belanger said the request was made to Quebec Public Health last Friday and that she expects a response by the end of the day, so that tickets for Game 3 can be put on sale.



If authorized, Bélanger said the Canadiens are open to having to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination if Quebec Health authorities make it a requirement. So far, the 3,500 fans who had been permitted into games were not required to show any proof of vaccination.



Bélanger said the Bell Centre arena is big enough to hold 10,500 fans -- 50 per cent of capacity -- safely and that people would be separated into 14 zones with separate entrances. Mask wearing would be required.



Bélanger stressed that no COVID-19 cases have been traced to attendees inside the Bell Centre.

In the meantime, Bélanger said the Habs will be hosting 3,500 fans in the Bell Centre stands to watch Game 2 on a giant screen.

Tickets will go on sale around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.



Large groups of fans have gathered outside the arena during both home and away games to watch on screens inside nearby restaurants.