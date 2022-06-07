Habs hire Canada hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin in a consulting role

Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens as a consultant in player development. The multiple Olympic medalist will continue to pursue her career while holding this position on a part-time basis.

Among her responsibilities, Poulin will work on the ice and in video sessions with players to fine-tune their individual and team skills. She will work with Director of Player Development Rob Ramage and Director of Hockey Development Adam Nicholas.

Poulin, 31, has had a successful career on the international women's hockey scene, winning 15 medals in international competitions, including four at the Olympic Games (three gold, one silver).

She became the first female hockey player of any gender to score in four Olympic finals.

Poulin played with the Boston University Terriers from 2011-2015, ranking third in goals (81) and points (181), and second in assists (100) in program history in the process.

She also became the first player in Terrier history to be named a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Hockey Player of the Season.

A native of Beauceville, Poulin played for the Montreal Stars in the CWHL from 2007-09 prior to her college career. She returned to the CWHL with the Montreal Canadiennes from 2015 to 2019, winning the Clarkson Cup twice and being named league MVP on three occasions.