There will be no summer hockey parade down St. Catherine Street this year.

The champagne will remain in storage, as it has been since June 9, 1993.

This year’s version of the Montreal Canadiens was never expected to make it to game 81 with a playoff spot still a realistic possibility.

Still, to come this close and to have those dreams dashed thanks to a Columbus Blue Jackets win in New York City on Friday night was a bitter pill to swallow for the team.

“It’s unfortunate,” said defenceman Victor Mete at the team’s practice on Saturday morning.

He watched the shootout, where Columbus Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin iced Montreal’s playoff hopes with a goal past New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

“I did not watch it,” head coach Claude Julien said. “ I did not need to stress myself out when I did not have to. I was watching the boxscore every ten or 15 minutes and that’s about it.”

Veteran forward Brendan Gallagher, who has set a career high this season with 33 goals, did tune in.

“Yeah I was watching,” he said. “Obviously pretty excited when the Rangers tied it, and then when it went to a shootout, that’s the tough part.”

Montreal closes its season out on Saturday night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.