MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman and Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer.

The Canadiens made the announcement Wednesday, saying he ls being treated by Keith Richardson at the MUHC.

The statement said the cancer is located at the base of the tongue, adding that this form of cancer has a high cure rate.

Lapointe will begin treatment in the coming weeks.

"The family wishes to thank the personnel at the MUHC as well as all hockey fans and asks for respect of their privacy as they face this challenge," the statement read.

Lapointe, 71, played on six Stanley Cup-winning teams over 14 years with the Canadiens before closing out his career with in St. Louis and Boston. His No. 5 jersey was retired by the Habs in 2014.

Lapointe had 166 goals and 416 assists in 777 NHL games from 1968-'69 to 1983-'84.