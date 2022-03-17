Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades

Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is expected to meet the media.

The Habs GM caused a stir Thursday morning after trading 30-year-old southpaw blue-liner Ben Chiarot (7 goals, 11 assists, -18) to the Florida Panthers for 20-year-old forward Tyler Smilanic and draft picks in 2022 and 2023.

Chiarot's contract was ending this year, making him a pending unrestricted free agent with a contract worth $3.5 million.

Smilanic is a 2020 draft pick who has been playing at Quinnipiac University in the NCAA for the past two seasons.

In addition, the Habs sent forward Jesse Ylonen and goalie Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket as they activated forward Christian Dvorak and goalie Jake Allen.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Jesse Ylönen and goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket.



Goaltender Jake Allen and forward Christian Dvorak have been activated from the injured reserve list.

The Habs are looking to snap a four-game losing streak Thursday night when the Dallas Stars visit the Bell Centre.

Montreal (16-36-8) is currently firmly at the bottom of the standings with 40 points after 60 games played.