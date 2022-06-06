Habs give defenceman Chris Wideman two-season contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran defenceman Chris Wideman a two-year contract extension.

Wideman, 32, had four goals and 27 points in 64 games last season after signing a one-year deal on July 28, 2021.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension (2022-23 to 2023-24) with defenseman Chris Wideman.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/3EJg94OXt8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 6, 2022

A fourth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Wideman has amassed 20 goals and 52 assists in 245 NHL games with the Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.