MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Habs Gallagher says he doesn't recognize himself in video of him elbowing Islander player in the head

    Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher plays during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher plays during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Share

    Brendan Gallagher insists he doesn't recognize himself when he reviews the gesture that led to his five-game suspension.

    On Jan. 25, Gallagher elbowed New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech in the head. Pelech missed a game as a result. Gallagher was out for nearly three weeks.

    He will finally be back in action on Thursday when the Habs visit the New York Rangers.

    "I've been playing this sport for a long time and I've never been suspended, not just in the NHL," said Gallagher after the Habs' training session on Wednesday. "I don't think it's going to happen again. When it happened, I was surprised."

    "It's not a good feeling," he added. "It's not part of my DNA. It's the first time in my life it's happened and hopefully the last."

    Gallagher said hesent Pelech a note and was looking forward to seeing him back in action soon.

    The 31-year-old veteran also went back over the sequence that led to his suspension.

    Gallagher said he wanted to prevent Pelech from sneaking up behind him, believing he could possibly escape.

    "My intention was to force him out of the way and not to hit him," said Gallagher. "Then, at the last moment, I thought I had to hit him. My angle of attack wasn't right and I didn't hit him in the right place.

    "It wasn't intentional. It's a fast sport and things happen quickly."

    As for the length of his suspension, Gallagher didn't want to get himself into hot water by criticizing the NHL's player safety department.

    He did, however, point out that a comparison had been made with the four-game suspension of Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy earlier this season.

    McAvoy knocked out Florida Panthers defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson with a violent, late check.

    "My argument was that I was trying to make a hockey play and the guy had the puck," said Gallagher. "We both hit him in the head. I got one more game (than McAvoy). That's the way it is. I live with their decision, but I'm happy to be back."

    Gallagher scored eight goals and as many assists in 48 games this season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News