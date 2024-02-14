Habs Gallagher says he doesn't recognize himself in video of him elbowing Islander player in the head

Brendan Gallagher insists he doesn't recognize himself when he reviews the gesture that led to his five-game suspension.

On Jan. 25, Gallagher elbowed New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech in the head. Pelech missed a game as a result. Gallagher was out for nearly three weeks.

He will finally be back in action on Thursday when the Habs visit the New York Rangers.

"I've been playing this sport for a long time and I've never been suspended, not just in the NHL," said Gallagher after the Habs' training session on Wednesday. "I don't think it's going to happen again. When it happened, I was surprised."

"It's not a good feeling," he added. "It's not part of my DNA. It's the first time in my life it's happened and hopefully the last."

Gallagher said hesent Pelech a note and was looking forward to seeing him back in action soon.

The 31-year-old veteran also went back over the sequence that led to his suspension.

Gallagher said he wanted to prevent Pelech from sneaking up behind him, believing he could possibly escape.

"My intention was to force him out of the way and not to hit him," said Gallagher. "Then, at the last moment, I thought I had to hit him. My angle of attack wasn't right and I didn't hit him in the right place.

"It wasn't intentional. It's a fast sport and things happen quickly."

As for the length of his suspension, Gallagher didn't want to get himself into hot water by criticizing the NHL's player safety department.

He did, however, point out that a comparison had been made with the four-game suspension of Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy earlier this season.

McAvoy knocked out Florida Panthers defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson with a violent, late check.

"My argument was that I was trying to make a hockey play and the guy had the puck," said Gallagher. "We both hit him in the head. I got one more game (than McAvoy). That's the way it is. I live with their decision, but I'm happy to be back."

Gallagher scored eight goals and as many assists in 48 games this season.