Montreal

    • Habs forward Kirby Dach suffers 'significant injury,' will be out for a while

    Montreal Canadiens' Kirby Dach (77) is dumped into the the Chicago Blackhawks bench by Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Montreal Canadiens' Kirby Dach (77) is dumped into the the Chicago Blackhawks bench by Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

    Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has suffered a "significant injury" and will be out long-term, the team announced Monday.

    Dach appeared to injure himself in the first period of the Habs home opener Saturday when Chicago Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi body-checked him into the the Blackhawks' bench.

    He headed for the dressing room moments later and did not return to the game.

    A Canadiens spokesperson did not offer any further details about the nature of the injury but confirmed that it was severe and that Dach is expected to be out for a long time.

    His condition is still being assessed, and the team is slated to provide more information in the next few days.

    Dach has two assists in as many games this season.

    He collected 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Habs.

    The Tricolore will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 16, 2023. 

