Habs forward Joshua Roy sidelined indefinitely

The Montreal Canadiens received some bad news on Wednesday.

Habs forward Joshua Roy suffered an injury during Tuesday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers and will be sidelined indefinitely as a result, general manager Kent Hughes said.

Roy was injured when he blocked a shot by Oilers defender Evan Bouchard with his right hand towards the end of the game, which ended in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Alberta team.

"Roy is on his way to Montreal to undergo a thorough evaluation of his condition," the Canadiens news release reads.

L'attaquant des Canadiens Joshua Roy sera tenu à l'écart du jeu pour une durée indéterminée.



Lire ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ORxehSbtuC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2024

The 20-year-old Quebecer has been on a roll recently, scoring three goals in his last seven games. The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce native has four goals and five assists in 23 NHL games this season, as well as a minus-2 rating.

The Canadiens (25-31-12) continue their trip to Western Canada with a visit to the Canucks (43-18-8) in Vancouver on Thursday night. The game kicks off at around 10 p.m. Eastern time.