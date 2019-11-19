MONTREAL -- Forward Jonathan Drouin, who had been off to his strongest start with the Montreal Canadiens since joining the team in 2017, will be out at least eight weeks following surgery to his wrist.

Drouin, 24, underwent surgery at the Montreal General Hospital on Monday. He was operated on by Dr. Ed Harvey, the team announced.

The Saint-Agathe-des-Monts native had scored 15 points in 19 games for the Habs this seeason until he was injured in the third period of the team's game against the Capitals in Washington on Friday.

The team also announced Tuesday that forward Paul Byron underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out at least four weeks. Byron was injured in the same period in the same game as Drouin.

Byron had scored four points in 19 games with the Habs this season.

The Canadiens next play Tuesday night at 7 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.