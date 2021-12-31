MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brandon Baddock's name has been submitted to the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol.

The Habs made the announcement in a news release on Friday afternoon, just before the start of the team's practice session, scheduled for 1 p.m. in Sunrise, Florida.

The Habs also announced that forward Brendan Gallagher will not participate in the practice due to a lower-body injury.

Ducharme ajoute que si Gallagher ne peut disputer le match de samedi, Cam Hillis fera ses débuts dans la LNH.



Ducharme adds that if Gallagher cannot play on Saturday, Cam Hillis will make his NHL debut.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7J9KPqM7Jd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 31, 2021

The Habs will complete a three-game stretch in five days in the southeastern United States on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Florida Panthers.

In its release, the Habs noted that Baddock is being monitored by team doctors and continues to follow NHL guidelines and protocols.

Baddock's name joins forwards Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli, defensemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman, and goalies Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

The team's goaltending coach, Eric Raymond, is also listed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

A 26-year-old left winger, Baddock played in his first game with the Habs on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was his first official career NHL game. He made 13 appearances and played just over eight minutes.

This season with the Laval Rocket, Baddock has two goals and four assists in 23 games with 35 penalty minutes.