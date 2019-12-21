EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl, Josh Archibald and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a big 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Riley Sheahan also scored for the Oilers (20-15-4) who have just two wins in their last eight games.

Jeff Petry, Phillip Danault and Max Domi replied for the Canadiens (17-13-6) who had a two-game winning streak ended.

The Oilers blazed to an early lead with a goal 90 seconds into the first period as McDavid fed the puck across to Draisaitl on a two-on-one, and he beat Montreal goalie Carey Price for his 22nd goal of the season, but just his first even-strength tally in 17 games.

Edmonton added to its lead 12 minutes into the opening frame as Archibald redirected a shot-pass from Ethan Bear into the net for his second goal of the season.

Montreal responded a couple minutes later with a shorthanded goal as Petry wired a shot that went off the glove of Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen and in.

The Canadiens tied the game on the power play when Danault tipped in a Petry point shot just eight-and-a-half minutes into the second period.

Edmonton surged back ahead with a power-play goal at 15:40 of the second period. McDavid entered the zone at full speed and undressed Price with a move to record his 21st goal of the campaign.

Montreal knotted the game back up just a minute into the third period when Domi danced around Oilers defender Darnell Nurse and beat Koskinen glove side.

Edmonton regained the lead again just over six minutes later on a two-on-one as Archibald got the puck through to Sheahan, who made the most of it to score his third, enabling his team to run out the clock from there.

Both teams have one more game on Monday before the holiday break as the Canadiens are in Winnipeg to take on the Jets and the Oilers head to Vancouver to face the Canucks.

Notes: The Oilers came into the contest with a 3-0-0 record in the second game of a back-to-back this year...Montreal has been hit with a rash of injuries, missing the services of Paul Byron (knee), Jonathan Drouin (wrist), Victor Mete (ankle), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion), Matthew Peca (knee) and Joel Teasdale (knee)... The only player out injured for the Oilers was Matt Benning (concussion).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2019.