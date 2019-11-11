MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens defenseman and captain Shea Weber missed the team's practice in Brossard Monday morning due to a virus.

The team was back on the ice following a day off Sunday, and two days after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 at the Bell Centre Saturday night.

Weber was the star of that win, scoring two goals.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who has missed the past five games with a leg injury, practised Monday as part of the team's third line, alternating at centre with Nick Suzuki. Thomas Tatar and Artturi Lehkonen were the wingers on the third line.

The Canadiens next play Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre.

This Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 11, 2019.