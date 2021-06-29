Advertisement
Habs defenceman Shea Weber fined USD $5,000 for swinging stick at Kucherov
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 11:37AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 11:45AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been fined USD $5,000 for swinging his stick at Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday.
It is the maximum monetary penalty for misconduct under the NHL collective agreement.
Weber was punished for the move, which occured during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final series on Monday night.
The Lightning won the game at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay 5-1.
Game 2 of the final series will be played Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Florida.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 29, 2021.
