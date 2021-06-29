MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been fined USD $5,000 for swinging his stick at Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday.

It is the maximum monetary penalty for misconduct under the NHL collective agreement.

Weber was punished for the move, which occured during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final series on Monday night.

The Lightning won the game at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay 5-1.

Game 2 of the final series will be played Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Florida.