

The Canadian Press





Defender David Schlemko will play his first game in almost a month on Saturday night when the Canadiens visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This was confirmed by head coach Claude Julien at the end of the optional training on Saturday morning. Friday, Julien defended the veteran, who has taken part in only 34 games so far this season.

A hand injury at training camp caused him to miss 23 games. More recently, he missed a dozen games because of an upper body injury.

Schlemko has not played since March 3 against the Boston Bruins.

On Friday, Schlemko said he's enjoyed the time off and hopes to close the season on a more positive note. The return of the 30-year-old veteran means that Mike Reilly will be cut off from the starting lineup.

Forward Kerby Rychel, who was called from the Laval Rocket Friday afternoon, will be left out.

On the Penguins side, head coach Mike Sullivan said Quebecker Derick Brassard is suffering from a lower-body injury and therefore he will not be in uniform.

Antti Niemi will be in nets for the Canadiens on Saturday.

The Penguins could secure their place in the playoffs on Saturday night if they win against the Habs, and if the Florida Panthers bow to the Bruins in regulation.