MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien will be back next season.

Habs general manager Marc Bergevin confirmed as much on Tuesday at the NHL's general managers' meetings in Boca Raton, FL.

"Claude Julien will be at training camp in September," Bergevin said in an interview with French-language sports network RDS. "He's a very good instructor, does a very good job."

Bergevin admitted it's been a difficult season, but didn't place the blame on his coach.

"We all have responsibilities to take on – Claude, me, the players – and our goal is essentially to be better in September next year to get into the playoffs."

Julien is in his third full season since replacing Michel Therrien mid-season in 2017.

The team currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division at 69 points. They are nine points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for a playoff spot and nine behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.