Centre Phillip Danault is expected to be back in the office Wednesday when the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien has confirmed that Danault is going to accompany his teammates to Boston and Pittsburgh after he took a puck to the face on a deflection from his teammate Tomas Tatar. The incident happened early in the second period Monday, and he didn't return to the ice. The game ended in a 3-2 loss for the Habs against the Arizona Coyotes.

Julien added that Danault didn't suffer any concussion symptoms but was cut in the face and had to see a dentist, adding that he's expected to wear a full face shield against the Bruins.

In 58 games this season, Danault has 12 goals and 28 assists.

Forward Paul Byron is also set to return to the game. He's been absent since falling on Nov. 15 against the Washington Capitals, and continues to improve after undergoing knee surgery.

Byron will also be travelling to Boston and Pittsburgh. In 19 games this season, Byron scored one goal and three assists.

Regarding defenceman Shea Weber, Julien repeated what he said the day before, that the team would have had a better idea of how long the captain's absence would be by around the end of the week.

Julien has denied rumours that Weber's season may be over. Doctors are waiting on swelling to be reduced in Weber's lower body injury before they can offer an accurate diagnosis.