Habs centre Danault removed from ice on stretcher after slapshot to the head
Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault lies injured on the ice after he was hit in the head by a puck on a shot by Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, January 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara slapshot on Saturday night.
The rising shot at 18:23 of the second period looked to hit Danault on the side of the head. He lay on the ice for several minutes before being lifted onto a stretcher and taken away for treatment.
He was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice, to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.
There was no immediate word on his condition.
Mise à jour: P. Danault a subi une blessure à la tête. Il a été conduit à l’hôpital pour passer des tests approfondis. Il est conscient et alerte.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2018
Medical update: P. Danault suffered a head injury. He was taken to the hospital for further exams. He is awake and moving.
