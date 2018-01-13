

The Canadian Press





Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara slapshot on Saturday night.

The rising shot at 18:23 of the second period looked to hit Danault on the side of the head. He lay on the ice for several minutes before being lifted onto a stretcher and taken away for treatment.

He was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice, to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

There was no immediate word on his condition.