Montreal Canadiens star shot-stopper Carey Price's season is not over. And his career even less so.

In an update Friday, the Habs said that Price's health recovery is progressing, so a return to action this season is still not out of the question.

The Habs indicated earlier this week that they would offer a medical checkup on Price, among other things. This became necessary as rumours about his health had begun to circulate, given that he had not been seen on the ice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard for some time.

In January, when he met with the Montreal media for the first time in six months, Price reiterated his desire to make a return to action this season.

Price, 34, has not played a game since July 7 in the Stanley Cup Final.

BANGED-UP JOSH ANDERSON PRACTICES WITH HABS

Forward Josh Anderson had a bruise on his left eye and a major scratch on his cheek, but he skated with his Canadiens teammates Friday morning at the Bell Complex.

Anderson wore a red jersey, signifying that he has no limitations in practice. He got a puck to the face from Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt in Wednesday night's game.

At the time, he was taken to the hospital for tests but refused to specify the nature and severity of his injury. In the end, it seems that there was more fear than harm.

The situation is different for forward Paul Byron, whose absence was conspicuous on Friday morning.

The Franco-Ontarian suffered an upper-body injury in the last game after being hit hard into the boards by Sabres' giant defenceman Mattias Samuelsson. The nature and severity of the injury is still unknown.

Mathieu Perreault was wearing a white jersey, which means he is close to a return to action. Joel Armia, who was accidentally hit in the face with a skate during the game against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 17, was wearing a burgundy no-contact jersey.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson also skated with his teammates, but his status was the same as Armia's.

Corey Schueneman completed the COVID-19 protocol and resumed training with the regular group.

Le défenseur Corey Schueneman a terminé le protocole COVID-19 de la LNH et s'entraîne avec l'équipe ce matin.



Defenseman Corey Schueneman has completed his stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and returned to practice this morning.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022