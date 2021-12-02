MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Habs made the announcement Thursday morning.

Both players are being closely monitored by team doctors and are following the guidelines and protocols put in place by the NHL, the team tweeted.

In 23 games this season, Gallagher has four goals and six assists.

Niku has three assists in nine games.

The Habs are scheduled to face the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2021.