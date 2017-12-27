

Mike Potter, The Associated Press





Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Aho's power-play goal midway through the third put Carolina in front, and he later added an empty-netter. Teuvo Teravainen scored Carolina's other goal, while Alex Galchenyuk tallied for Montreal.

Carolina has won five straight home games and six of seven overall.

It was the first of three meetings between the teams this season. Carolina will visit Montreal on Jan. 25 and host the game on Feb. 1.

Cam Ward stopped 23 shots to improve to 7-0-1 in his last eight games.

Carey Price had 32 saves for Montreal.

The Hurricanes led 1-0 after outshooting Montreal 16-6 in the first period.

Teravainen got Carolina on the board at 4:44 of the first with his ninth goal of the season, beating Price from the right circle off Justin Faulk's pass. The helper gave Faulk points in three straight games.

Galchenyuk tied it at 5:19 of the second, beating Ward over the glove-side shoulder on a rush for his ninth of the season with Jeff Petry on the sole assist.

Aho put the Hurricanes up 2-1 on a power play at 9:15 of the third, beating Price stick side. He scored his second goal with 1:34 left.

NOTES: Carolina captain Jordan Staal played in his 800th NHL game, becoming the second player in his 2006 draft class behind Phil Kessel (who now has 870) to reach the milestone. ... Montreal associate coach Kirk Muller was Carolina's head coach from 2011-14. ... D David Schlemko (flu) was scratched for Montreal, while C Bryon Froese and LW Jacob de la Rose were healthy extras. ... Carolina RW Josh Jooris and D Haydn Fleury were healthy scratches.