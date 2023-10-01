Montreal

    • Habs ballot four players, trim roster to 33

    Montreal Canadiens' Lucas Condotta (73) scores against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman as Bruins' Pavel Zacha defends during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens' Lucas Condotta (73) scores against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman as Bruins' Pavel Zacha defends during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    The Montreal Canadiens reduced their roster to 33 players Saturday after facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth of their six scheduled preparatory games.

    Five additional players were cut after the 3-1 loss to the Leafs: defensemen David Reinbacher and William Trudeau, goaltender Jakub Dobes and forwards Sean Farrell and Riley Kidney.

    Reinbacher, selected fifth overall by the Habs in last June's draft, has been loaned to HC Kloten in the Swiss league.

    The 18-year-old Austrian took part in two preparatory games and showed great maturity in his skills.

    The Canadiens had begun the cleanup earlier on Saturday. Four players who were cut from the roster were put up for grabs: forwards Lucas Condotta and Mitchell Stephens, as well as defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Brady Keeper.

    They will be traded to the Laval Rocket if not claimed. The other NHL teams have until 2 p.m. Sunday to claim any players.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions

    North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News