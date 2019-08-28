Prized prospects Nick Suzuki and Ryan Poehling will headline the annual Montreal Canadiens rookie camp, which will take place between Sept. 5 and 10.

The two forwards will be among 28 players taking part in the camp, which will overseen by Laval Rocket head coach Joel Bouchard.

Cole Caulfield, the Habs’ first round pick in the 2019 NHL draft, will not attend due to his commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

In total 18 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies will take part in the camp.

Players will also take part in the rookie tournament, facing off against prospects from the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets as well as a game against players from the Concordia, Trois-Rivieres and McGill teams. That match will take place at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m. and will be open to the public.

The team also announced their annual golf tournament will take place on Sept. 9 at Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. Proceeds from the charity tournament will go towards the Montreal Canadiens' Children's Foundation.

The main training camp will open with medicals and physical evaluations on Sept. 12. The Habs will play a total of seven preseason games before opening the regular season on Oct. 3 in Carolina.