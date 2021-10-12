MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens fans can get used to the fresh-faced centre on the team's top line as centre Nick Suzuki will be around for a while.

The Habs announced Tuesday that the team agreed to an eight-year $63-million contract extension that will be good until the beginning of the fourth decade of the 21st century.

The team will pay Suzuki an average salary of $7.875 million per season until 2029-2030.

"We are very happy to secure Nick's services for the next eight seasons," said Habs GM Marc Bergevin.

The 22-year-old played 56 games (15 goals, 26 assists) with the Habs last season racking up 41 points.

In the Canadiens' dream run to the Stanley Cup Finals in the playoffs, Suzuki notched 11 goals and added 12 assists anchoring the top line.

Suzuki is expected to spend most of his time on the ice with Cole "Bilbo" Caufield and Tyler Toffoli this season.

Suzuki started playing for the bleu-blanc-rouge after the Vegas Golden Knights shipped him along with Tomas Tatar and a pick to Montreal for former captain Max Pacioretty in 2018.

OPENING ROSTER SET

Jake Allen is between the pipes, and David Savard and Chris Wideman will be new faces on defence when the Habs open their season Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens released their opening night roster Sunday made up of two goalies, six defencemen and 15 forwards.

Habs fans will have to get used to putting Adam Brooks, Christian Dvorak, Cedric Paquette, and Mathieu Perreault's names to song, while they dream of days past when Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault sweaters weren't being sold on the sale rack.