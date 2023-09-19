Montreal

    • Habs acquire Tanner Pearson from Canucks

    Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson chases the puck during first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson chases the puck during first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

    The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Tanner Pearson from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Tuesday.

    The Habs made the deal in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith.

    More details to come.

