

The Canadian Press





A day before free agency is set to begin, the Montreal Canadiens acquired some depth at forward and goalie in exchange for defenceman Simon Bourque.

Coming the other way in the trade with the Winnipeg Jets are goaltender Steve Mason, forward Joel Armia and two draft picks.

Armia, a 25-year-old from Finland, set personal highs last season with 12 goals and 17 assists in 79 games. He added another two goals in 13 playoff games.

The right-winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Sabers in 2011, has 26 goals and 58 points in 180 career NHL games.

Mason played 13 games with the Jets last year, posting a 5-6-1 record with a 3.24 goals against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout.

The 30-year-old Oakville, ON native has also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia. He has a 205-183-64 career record, with a 2.70 GAA, .911 save percentage and 34 shutouts.

Along with the two players, the Habs acquired a seventh round pick in the 2019 draft and fourth round pick in the 2020 draft.

Bourque was the Habs’ sixth round pick in 2015. The trade comes as he was taking part in the team’s development camp, which comes to an end Sunday in Brossard.

In his first full professional season in 2017-18, the 21-year-old had three assists in 46 games with the AHL Laval Rocket.