Héma-Québec nurses plan to strike in Montreal

Héma-Québec nurses and nursing assistants are set to go on strike in Montreal on Monday.

The one-day strike will cause a limited number of cancelled appointments in some centres and mobile clinics, according to a Héma-Québec spokesperson.

Workers will stage rotating, one-hour strikes in different areas of the city, but essential services will be maintained.

The union representing nurses says workers have been without a collective agreement for nearly four years.

"There is no valid reason why the employer should offer Héma-Québec nurses and nursing assistants anything other than salary parity with the public health and social services network," said Nancy Landry, president of the Syndicat du personnel infirmier de Héma-Québec (SPI-CSQ).

The union says the current labour shortage should motivate management to improve working conditions for staff as soon as possible.

Héma-Québec nurses in Quebec City, who are part of a different union, went on strike Friday.

Héma-Québec says negotiations with staff in Montreal and Quebec City are scheduled for this week.