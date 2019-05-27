

CTV Montreal





A prominent Quebec businessman who had expressed interest in buying the Alouettes is putting his bid on hold.

Vincenzo Guzzo, whose business holdings include a chain of movie theatres and who has appeared as one of the investors on Dragon’s Den, told TSN 690 his decision was due to “personal conflicts with people around the deal.”

Guzzo said he wouldn’t rule out revisiting a purchase in the future.

Last week he had told TSN 690 host Tony Marinaro that he was working with two partners, each of whom would have a 25 per cent stake in the team while Guzzo would control 50 per cent.